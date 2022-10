Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) A non-local bank manager escaped unhurt after terrorists fired at him in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in Goushbugh in the Pattan area of the north Kashmir district, they said.

Further details are awaited. PTI SSB DIV DIV

