Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday alleged differentiation in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe into the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA Jacqueline said celebrities including Norah Fatehi who was also conned by main Sukesh, are made witnesses in the case whereas she is being "dragged as an accused."

She added that in the present case, the allegation against her is that she is the "recipient of the gifts" and the statement relied upon the authority also shows that she was coerced, conned, and forced into receiving the gifts. People other than her who received such gifts are made witnesses in the case, her plea said.

The actress further stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached with the impugned order have no nexus with a crime, nor the FDs are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime. The deposits are from Jacqueline's "own legitimate of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world," it said.

Jacquline stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons to date.

"She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. The agencies have failed to acknowledge that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of the modus operandi adopted by the main accused Chandrasekhar. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against her under the scheme of PMLA or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution," her plea stated.

Jacqueline had moved Appellant Authority challenging an Adjudicating Authority order which attached some of her movable properties to the tune of Rs 7 cores - by freezing her Fixed Deposits in banks.

The Adjudicating Authority stated that "being a foreign national, there is every likelihood that Jacqueline may leave the country and POC may not be available for confiscation at the time of completion of the trial.

Jacqueline Fernandez named accused in money laundering case

In the recent supplementary chargesheet filed in the extortion case against Sukesh Chandrashekar, the ED named Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. The court fixed the date August 31 for argument on cognizance point.

Jacqueline has been summoned by ED several times in the matter for the purpose of investigation. "According to ED, Sukesh was confronted with Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. The actress stated that Sukash had arranged private jet trips and her hotel stay on different occasions for herself."

Earlier, the ED also recorded statements of Nora Fatehi, who stated that she got a booking for a charity event during which she was gifted a Gucci Bag and one iPhone by Leena Paulose - wife of Chandrashekhar.

Noora said she received a call from Leena Paulose and her husband, who thanked her saying that they were her fans. She also informed that they were going to gift her a brand new BMW car as a token of love and generosity.

(With inputs from agency)