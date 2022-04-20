Amid the charge that the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri is linked to the violence that took place a few days ago, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh issued a clarification. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Singh contended that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation routinely demolishes illegal construction and encroachments on government land. Lamenting the attempt to look at this action through a political prism, he maintained that the authorities won't discriminate against anyone but will demolish illegal structures.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh told Republic TV, "The anti-encroachment drive is our routine work. We have come here to remove the encroachment on government land due to which the public is hassled and illegal constructions". On Delhi BJP chief Sudesh Gupta's demand to raze the houses of the Jahangirpuri violence accused, he opined, "Naturally, the mischievous kids in the class will have to pay a penalty. But this process is a part of MCD. We will not discriminate against anyone. There is no special planning (to demolish the house of the accused). We will take action against whatever is illegal".

"7 JCBs and our staff will be there and we will do the work that we do as a part of the normal routine. Our message is that we believe in peace, do not misuse public land, leave public land free (of encroachments) and don't do any work that is against the law. Do not do any such work in the country that will hamper peace," Singh earlier spoke to ANI.

Anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

The NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. There is a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic agency and senior police officers are personally present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation. The demolition drive assumes significance as it comes days after 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area. Earlier on Tuesday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi disapproved of this action.

Owaisi lamented, "BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment, it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive". He also accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of betraying the voters of Jahangirpuri over his silence on this development. Similar demolition drives were also recently seen in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat following incidents of communal violence.