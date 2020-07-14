'Blessing, Not A Victory': Travancore Royal Family On SC's Padmanabhaswamy Temple Verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the rights of Travancore royal family in the administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Following the verdict, royal family member Aswathy Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi hailed it as a 'blessing' by Lord Padmanabha.

'We are perceiving this as a blessing'

"Don't consider this as a victory of the royal family. We are perceiving this as a blessing by Lord Padmanabha to all his devotees. We express our gratitude to everyone who was going through the pain and hardships," ANI quoted Gouri Lakshmi Bayi as saying.

The Kerala government also said it respects and will implement the apex court's verdict on the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple "We still need to analyse the Supreme Court order. The detailed order is yet to come. We will implement the Supreme Court verdict," Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier on Monday, allowing the appeal filed by members of the Travancore family, the apex court observed that the death of the Travancore ruler, who signed the covenant, does not affect the rights of the Shebaitship Travancore family over the temple and it will survive as per the customs.

SC sets aside Jan 31 verdict of Kerala HC

It has set aside the January 31, 2011 verdict of Kerala HC which had asked the state government to set up a trust to take control of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. The top court delivered the verdict on a batch of appeals, including the one filed by the legal representatives of the Travancore royal family, challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the High Court in the matter.

The controversy over the administration and management of the historic temple had been pending in the apex court for the last nine years in the wake of charges of alleged financial irregularities. The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.

Even after India's independence, the temple continued to be governed by a trust controlled by the erstwhile royal family for whom Lord Padmanabha (Vishnu) is their family deity. A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Indu Malhotra had on April 10 last year reserved its judgement on the pleas challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court in the matter.

