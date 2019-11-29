'Not Blaming,' Claims Telangana Min Maintaining Victim Should've Called Cops, Not Sister

After his shocking remark on the gruesome murder of the 27-year old doctor in Hyderabad, the state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Friday tries to make a U-turn. Calling the victim his daughter, the minister said that he will ensure justice and stringent punishment against the killers. He, however, maintained that 100 number could have been dialled but she called her sister as she was in a panic situation.

"We will ensure strict punishment against the culprits. Our Commissioner and our team are working swiftly in this case. She is not only Telangana's daughter, she is my daughter. I was not saying that it was her fault. I was saying that since the formation of Telangana, She teams has been appointed I know she must have called her sister in panic, but she could have dialled 100 number. I was not blaming her, I was telling this to every daughter of the state. We will ensure stringent punishment and will demand capital punishment. I met her parents, there were tears in my eyes too, she is my daughter, I will ensure justice," the minister said.

Shocking reaction from Hyderabad Minister

In a shocking response to the gruesome murder, the state Home Minister, earlier in the day, blamed the victim for calling her sister instead of the police. He said that in spite of being educated the doctor failed to alert the police. He further alleged that had she called the police, she may have been safe as the police response to calls within 3-4 minutes. He also said that the accused will be punished.

"The accused have been arrested. They will be punished and so that such a thing should not occur in the future necessary precautions will be taken. What is unfortunate is that inspite of being an educated doctor she called her sister and not the police. If she had dialed 100, she might have been safe. It is very sad and we will build awareness on this. 100 number is a friendship number. If anyone calls within 3-4 minutes, police will reach the spot. Her phone was untraceable after 40 mins. If she had called the cops, they would have been alerted," he said.

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

