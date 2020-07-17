Not One Inch Of India's Land Can Be Taken By Any Power In The World: Rajnath Singh At LAC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday addressed the Indian Army troops and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel near Pangong Tso's Lukung, where he boosted the morale of the forces and paid his respects to the lives lost in the violent Galwan valley clashes. "Recently what happened between troops of India and China at PP14, how some of our personnel sacrificed their lives protecting our border. I am happy to meet you all but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with troops at Lukung, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. pic.twitter.com/orU2FiQCoG — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Read: In Pictures: Sniper Rifle, Paratroopers, Tanks & Choppers Headline Defence Min's Leh Visit

'Not even an inch of our land can be taken...'

Reaffirming the nation's resolve to maintain the sanctity of its borders, Rajnath Singh said that while the result of the diplomatic and military level talks with China could not be guaranteed, he could assure that not even an inch of the country's land would be taken by any power in the world.

"Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better," said Rajnath Singh.

Ladakh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian Army & ITBP personnel at Lukung, along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. pic.twitter.com/Q9bDjK7gI3 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Stakna post in Leh where he took part in the joint operations at the military base and witnessed para dropping presentations by the Armed forces. The Defence Minister's visit to the region can be seen as a strong message and comes shortly after the conclusion of the military-level talks with China, wherein both countries agreed to assure complete disengagement of their troops. He is being accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Read: Rajnath Singh Leaves On 2 Day Visit To Ladakh, JK; Will Visit Forward Areas Along LAC, LOC

Read: Defence Min Rajnath Singh Speaks To US Counterpart Mark Esper, Discuss Cooperation