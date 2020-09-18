'Not Good For A Healthy democracy': Ravi Kishan On Maha Assembly's Notice To Arnab Goswami

As the Maharashtra Government yet again attempted to block Republic Media Network's coverage in its latest bid by misusing Maharashtra Assembly and sending a breach of privilege notice to network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Ravi Kishan has reminded that media is the fourth pillar of the democracy and muzzling the voice of media is not good for a healthy democracy and not in the interest of the country.

Speaking over the independent probe carried out by Republic's S.I.T revealing several facets of the Sushant Singh Rajput death, Ravi Kishan said it was very much necessary as media being the fourth pillar holds a mirror to governments and agencies to do their job diligently and brings a revolution.

"It is important to keep this fourth pillar alive, and it is necessary to keep holding the mirror," he said while speaking with Republic.

READ | Sushant Case: With Pithani-CBI Statement, SSR Family Lawyer Reasons Rethink To 'homicide'

Political leaders condemn misuse of state assembly

Apart from Ravi Kishan, several political leaders including Shiromani Akali Dal's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and MLA Ram Kadam among others have condemned the brazen attempts by the Maharashtra government to block Republic TV as the media network raised voice against the lackadaisical investigation of Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death case. Republic's continuous and relentless independent probe in the case led to several revelations giving a tough time to the state government which was suspiciously quick to declare the deaths as mere suicides without even conducting a thorough investigation in the high profile deaths.

The state government did not hold back from misusing the state machinery to demolish Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office, because she too raised voice against the government's autocratic behaviour and the Mumbai Police' eagerness to close the Sushant Singh case even as Republic continued to throw proofs that pointed the possibility of homicides.

Maharashtra Police on September 9 also arrested Republic TV's reporter Anuj Kumar along with Video Journalist Yashpaljit Singh and their Ola driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade who had travelled to Karjat following a lead of an investigative story. Maharashtra police detained all three to four-day custody. Initially, Republic was not even given a remand copy by the Maharashtra police, which delayed in procuring bail. Anuj was being interrogated in police custody at Karjat - asking him to reveal his sources, lead and the story he was pursuing, while denying him legal representation.

Moreover, Shiv Sena party wing also tried to threaten cable operators in Maharashtra to stop telecasting Republic Media Network's channels Republic TV and Republic Bharat - the two most-watched English and Hindi news channels in the country. However, Bombay High Court foiled Shiv Sena's attempt to stop Republic TV's broadcast.

READ | Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai's Location Tracked Amid CBI Summons Demand In Sushant Case

READ | Karan Johar, Deepika, Vicky & Others Named As NCB Takes Up Sirsa's Bollywood-drugs Plaint