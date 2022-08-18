Not One But Two Boats Found On Maharashtra's Coast. One Bearing Guns, Another With Docs

Amid high alert in Maharashtra's Raigad, Republic has received input that there are, in fact, two boats that have been found. Sources told the Channel that one boat was found at Harihareshwar beach, in which 3 AK-47 rifles with ammo were found in a custom-made box, while the second boat was found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.

'All angles being probed'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, a Minister in the Mahrashtra government, Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the investigation has been initiated. Mungantiwar said, "Is there some conspiracy? Was the conspiracy spun keeping in mind August 15? Who is behind all this? Are there terrorists involved? Everything will come out from the investigation. And then, we will decide on the future course of action.".

On being asked about the details of the incident, the Maharashtra Minister said, "Right now, I will not make any comments that will affect the investigation, and alert the culprits. If the culprits get to know the thought process of the investigating officers, it would become difficult to find them...but I am sure, with the help of the Central agencies if need be, we will get to the depth of it all."

'Special team of ATS be appointed to probe': Raigad MLA

Aditi Tatkare, the Raigad MLA, also spoke to the media and said, "From the primary information provided, we got to know that from the Raigad district's Shrivardhan, on the other side of Harihareshwar and Bharan Khol Kinara some boats have been found with arms and ammunition, and documents loaded. The information is primary, not concrete. Right now, whatever enquiry is taking place, it is being done by the local police. I have had conversations with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister that in this case a special team of the state agencies or Anti-Terror Squad be appointed. "