'Not The Task Of SCBA President To Do This': KK Manan Slams Letter Against Arnab's Plea

Reacting to the lobby's attempt to block justice for Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, senior advocate KK Manan hit out at Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Dushyant Dave's letter against the urgent listing of Arnab's plea. Quashing the significance of the letter by Dave, KK Manan has highlighted that it is Arnab's 'fundamental right' to approach the top court if he is not granted relief. Echoing similar views, senior Supreme Court lawyer Amitabh Sinha 'rejoiced' at the letter by Dave, reasoning that the letter showcases the lobby's 'desperation'.

'Unnecessarily poking his nose'

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday night, advocate Amitabh Sinha opined, "This letter by Dushyant Dave is actually a matter to rejoice for me, I'm happy that this has started coming into the picture because it's a desperate move. Now it's clear they've become aware that the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the gunda raj imposed in Maharashtra. First and the foremost victim is Arnab. This letter shows their desperation, and they know the writing is on the wall that the SC is going to take positive cognizance. This is purely legal. So much violation of the rule of law is happening in Maharashtra."

Slamming SCBA President Dushyant Dave for 'unnecessarily poking his nose,' advocate KK Manan said, "It's not the task of the Bar association president to do this, it's purely the decision of the CJI. If Arnab Goswami is not getting relief, it's his fundamental right to approach the Supreme Court. I don't think the SC will take cognisance of such a kind of letter."

#IndiaWithArnab | Bar Council is a statutory body. It is not the job of the President of the Bar Association to intervene. It is Arnab's fundamental right to approach the Supreme Court: KK Manan, Sr. Advocate pic.twitter.com/RKRJzTEuF2 — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

Protesting against the Supreme Court's decision to list Arnab's plea on Wednesday, SCBA President Dushyant Dave wrote to the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening. The letter comes just as a vacation bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee decided the consider the petition before it on Wednesday morning. While claiming that he did not want to interfere with Arnab's right to move the Supreme Court, he accused the top court of selectively listing matters for the last 8 months. He has since been countered by an ever-growing list of senior lawyers.

