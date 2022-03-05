Notorious criminal killed in encounter in UP

Jaunpur (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A notorious criminal, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was shot dead in an encounter on Friday during which two policemen were also injured, an official said.

Satish Kumar Singh, a resident of Mania village in Saraikhwaja police station area, was wanted in at least two murder cases, he said, adding an AK 47 rifle was recovered from his possession.

On a tip-off about his presence in Gairwah village under Sarpataha police station limits, a police team rushed to the spot. By that time, a team of police from the neighbouring Sultanpur district had also arrived to take him into custody, Jaunpur superintendent of police Ajay Sahni said.

When Singh was asked to surrender, he opened fire on the police party, injuring two constables. In retaliatory firing by the police, he suffered serious injuries. He was declared brought dead to the hospital, Sahni said.

Singh was wanted in the murder of Samajwadi Party leader Lalji Yadav in Saraikhwaja police station area on May 31, 2019, and Raj Kumar Yadav, former head of Makhmelpur village, also in Saraikhwaja police station area, on February 16 last year. PTI COR SAB CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)