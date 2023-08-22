Nowshera Acid Attack: Court Sentences Convicts To Life Imprisonment

Five days after holding two persons guilty in a case of throwing acid on a 21-year-old law student at Nowshera in Srinagar in December 2014, a court in Srinagar on Tuesday sentenced them to life imprisonment.

The Principal District and Sessions Court Srinagar Jawad Ahmed announced the verdict in the court today.

On Aug 17, the court had held the accused duo - Irshad Ahmad Wani and Muhammad Umar Noor - guilty of the offence under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) sections of 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 201 (destroying evidence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Notably, on December 11, 2014, a young law student was grievously injured in the acid attack near Nowshera on the city outskirts while she was on way to her college.

Soon after, the J&K police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. The team was headed by then Kashmir Police Chief Abdul Gani Mir. The team swung into action and apprehended the accused within the frame period of two weeks. Considering the gravity of the crime, Jammu and Kashmir High Court (HC) had directed the government to pay Rs 3 lakh to the acid attack survivor.