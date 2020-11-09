'NRIs With Arnab': Just Watch & Listen How Indians In California Are Showing Their Support

Global support for Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been growing louder with each passing day.

Scores of Indian citizens staying abroad have expressed unconditional support for Arnab, answering his appeals to the people of India to raise their voice for him. Similar protests were witnessed on the streets of California on Monday morning as several Indians in the US state expressed solidarity with Arnab Goswami, chanting - 'NRIs with Arnab' relentlessly.

“We are worried about Arnab. He has been moved to Taloja jail which is filled with terrorists. Arnab’s life is in danger. We request (Prime Minister) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah to take swift action. Punish the wicked and save Arnab Goswami from dictatorship,” said one of the protestors in California.

Just hear this relentless 'NRIs With Arnab' chanting:

Global digital protest for Arnab Goswami

In an unprecedented move on Sunday, voices of NRIs from 12 countries across the world resounded against the atrocities post the shocking events, wherein Arnab was shifted to the Taloja jail, in an enclosed arrest van, making a terrifying and heart-wrenching appeal.

Expressing their outrage and pain against the inhuman treatment being meted out to Arnab, NRIs from London (UK), Sydney (Australia), Dubai, South Africa, Tokyo (Japan), California (USA), Chicago (USA), New Zealand, Germany, Russia, Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Finland conducted a massive digital protest, the largest ever across the world, to express solidarity with Arnab Goswami. Never have citizens from so many countries come together on a single platform to protect a journalist.

‘My life is under threat’: Arnab

'I was assaulted in jail', screamed Arnab Goswami as he appealed to the people of India to urge the courts to help him while he was being shifted from judicial custody at the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail on Sunday.

"My life is in danger. Please tell the courts to help me. Also, I was assaulted in jail by the jailer when I wanted to speak to the lawyer. I was assaulted when I wanted to speak to my lawyer," he said.

Shocking assault and arrest of Arnab Goswami

After a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

After the arrest, Maharashtra Police took him to Alibaug Police Station and stated that he has been arrested under charges of abetment of suicide in the 2018 Anvay Naik case - which was closed in 2019 but has now been reopened. Apart from harassing Arnab at his own residence, the cops also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police attempted to take away his phone.

