Raksha Mantri Chairs Key Meet On India-China Situation; CDS To Brief NSA Ajit Doval

After briefing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting on Wednesday evening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a review meeting with the three chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, and the Defence Secretary on Thursday. Post this, CDS General Rawat will brief NSA Ajit Doval.

A violent standoff took place between the Indian Army and China's PLA on Monday night in which twenty Indian Army personnel were martyred. It was during the de-escalation process underway in the Galway Valley, Ladakh that the violent face-off took place. The Chinese side also suffered casualties though Beijing has refrained from revealing exact figures under the guise of a 'goodwill gesture', even as three different reports place Chinese casualties, including dead and injured, at 35-45.

Major General level talks are set to resume on Thursday after the previous rounds of talks headed by the Commander of 3rd Division of the Indian Army with their Chinese counterparts remained inconclusive. Both sides have disengaged from the spot of the clash but remain in the wider area of the Galwan area. The Chinese troops have also reportedly not removed their Arctic tents yet - one such tent was the reason for the clash, in which no bullets were fired, though there were heavy casualties.

PM Modi: 'India won't stay quiet'

Before addressing 15 state Chief Ministers on current COVID-19 crisis, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. PM Modi has also called an all-party meeting on June 19 at 5 PM to discuss the situation at India-China border areas.

China has remained belligerent, claiming that the Galwan Valley is its territory, to which MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the following:

"As we have conveyed earlier today External Affairs Minister and the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China had a phone conversation on recent developments in Ladakh. Both sides have agreed that the overall situation should be handled in a responsible manner and that the understandings reached between Senior Commanders on 6th June should be implemented sincerely. Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding."

