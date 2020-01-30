Jamia Shooting: NSA Ajit Doval Speaks To Delhi CP; Case Transferred To Crime Branch

In a massive development in the Jamia firing case on Thursday, sources have informed that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner in order to understand what exactly transpired at the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Sources also inform that the case has been transferred to Delhi Crime Branch. It was earlier probed by New Friends Colony Police station in the national capital.

Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to the Jamia shooting incident and said that he had instructed the Delhi Police to take "strict action" against the perpetrator who has been identified by the Delhi Police.

'It will be taken seriously'

"Today I have spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the firing incident that has taken place and instructed them to take strict action. Central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," Amit Shah said, amid criticism from the Opposition which has accused the Delhi Police of inaction when the perpetrator was brandishing the gun.

आज दिल्ली में जो गोली चलाने की घटना हुयी है उसपर मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात की है और उन्हें कठोर से कठोर कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



केंद्र सरकार इस तरह की किसी भी घटना को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी, इसपर गंभीरता से कार्यवाही की जाएगी और दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

Protests continue at Jamia

Meanwhile, a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC continued at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday after the firing incident. Students also accused the Delhi Police of inaction while the shooter was threatening the protesters. The protesters attempted to breach a portion of the police's barricades.

#WATCH Delhi: Protesters breach a portion of the barricading near Jamia Millia Islamia University as the protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues there. pic.twitter.com/GV9EmDjKAb — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Delhi Police said that the injured student Shadaab Farooq is out of danger and has sustained an injury on his left arm. He has now been shifted to the trauma centre of the AIIMS hospital, as per inputs.

Protests against the CAA, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared up since last December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.

