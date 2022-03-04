NSA slapped against MP man held several times for stalking, teasing minor girls

Indore, Mar 4 (PTI) The stringent National Security Act has been invoked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh against a 60-year-old man who has been accused of regularly stalking and teasing minor girls, an official said on Friday.

District Collector Manish Singh has invoked NSA on Harjeet Singh Chabra aka Chotiwala,so called for his long hair, who is in jail presently for harassing a 10-year-old girl last month, he said.

Chabra has been committing such offences since 2008 and has been arrested several times, he added. PTI HWP LAL BNM BNM

