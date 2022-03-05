NSE Co-location Case: Delhi Court Denies Ex-NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna's Anticipatory Bail

In a major development in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday denied anticipatory bail to former CEO of the Exchange Chitra Ramakrishna. The orders denying the pre-arrest bail was pronounced by Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, however, a detailed order providing detailed reasoning is yet to be out. The court had on February 28 reserved its order on the plea filed by Ramakrishna.

While reserving its order, the Special CBI Judge had denied any ad-interim relief and had noted, "However, after hearing both the parties at length as above and after consideration of the entire material, no good ground for ad-interim protection from arrest is made out in favour of the applicant accused at this stage."

Meanwhile, the court has issued notice over the bail application filed by Anand Subramanian and has sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation. The court will hear the said plea on March 11.

IT department raid on Ramakrishna and Anand Subramanian

On February 17, the I-T department raided Ramakrishna and NSE group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian after the SEBI report revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE. The I-T dept was raiding her after allegations of tax evasion and financial irregularities surfaced against her and passing internal information of NSE to the guru she referred as a 'Himalayan Baba'.

SEBI has penalised Ramakrishna of Rs 3 crores and Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, Narain. The NSE has been barred from launching any new product for six months. Later on February 25, the Central Bureau of Investigation, after days of questioning, arrested former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian from Chennai in connection to the 'co-location' NSE case.

As per reports, many whistleblower emails were sent to SEBI in 2015 and 2016 regarding alleged abuse of the exchange's co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market. After SEBI received complaints on Subramanian's elevation, it initiated a probe into it. CBI has booked owner and promoter of OPG Securities Sanjay Gupta and others in connection to the co-location case.

Ramakrishna and Subramanian resigned from the NSE in 2016 and the board let her resign without highlighting her 'grave financial irregularities'. According to Republic sources, the NSE system was rigged by placing a computer close to the NSE server. This offered the brokers a 10:1 speed advantage over their competitors. The information was disbursed in a sequential manner. This meant that the broker who connected to the server had valuable information before his rivals.

