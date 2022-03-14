NSE Co-location Case: Ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna's Judicial Custody Extended Till March 28

A special court in Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chitra Ramkrishna, former MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in connection with the co-location scam case.

She was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on March 6, under a case filed in May 2018 for alleged abuse of NSE's server architecture. Ramkrishna is accused of misusing the server to give preferential access to market data to brokers.

Following her arrest, a special court in Delhi had sent the former NSE CEO, to a 7-day CBI remand. Her custody ended today and she was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court for hearing. Seeking her remand, the CBI claimed Chitra was not cooperating with the agency and was giving evasive replies.

Special CBI judge Sanjiv Aggarwal ordered the extension of her judicial custody for 14 days. The former NSE MD will now remain in prison till March 28. The court also refuses Ramakrishna's plea for homecooked food. "The problem with VIP prisoners is that they want all the rules to be changed... No special treatment sorry," the bench said.

NSC co-location scam

The CBI is probing the alleged inappropriate dissemination of information from the computer servers of the bourses to the stockbrokers. In the co-location facility offered by National Stock Exchange, brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises providing them faster access to the markets.

SEBI had claimed in a 190-page report that Chitra Ramkrishna and CSO Anand Subramanian thus ran a money-making scheme during their stint at NSE. It was also alleged that Subramanian's appointment as CSO was influenced by emails from a 'yogi' dwelling in the Himalayan region in 2013, along with a compensation of Rs 1.3 crores.

In its FIR, the CBI said, "It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to the said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of the stock exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market."

Image: PTI/Pixabay