Former Group Operating Officer and advisor to MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE), Anand Subramanian was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday, March 9. CBI Judge Sandeep Aggarwal; pronouncing his judgement called out the for the slow-paced investigation and enquired about the current status of the investigation. Anand Subramanian was the first official arrested by the federal investigating agency, CBI in the NSE Co-Location case.

An advocate of the CBI giving details and the current status of the investigation said, "We are seriously looking into the investigation and a special team of 30 officials consisting of a senior official to probe the case. We are also probing the role of SEBI officials in the matter. We have also recently questioned Ravi Narain, former MD of NSE." Anand Subramanian has applied for bail, the same court will be hearing the bail plea on March 11.

On Monday, March 8, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former Managing director and Chief Executive officer of the National Stock Exchange was also sent to judicial custody by the CBI court till March 14, 2022. CBI while producing the former MD of the NSE before the court, informed that Ramkrishna has declined to recognise Anand Subramanian in the first meeting. The CBI further in its remand application stated that Chitra Ramkrishna is trying to create hurdles in the investigation by trying to misguide it and by giving evasive answers.

The Federal agency said, "The custodial interrogation of the accused Chitra Ramkrishna is needed to unearth the criminal conspiracy and the role of other NSE officials and brokers in the company. She is also required to be confronted with co-accused Anand Subramanian, who is already in police custody of CBI, to understand the magnitude and scope of the criminal conspiracy."

NSE Co-location Scam

The CBI is probing the alleged inappropriate dissemination of information from the computer servers of the bourses to the stockbrokers. In the co-location facility offered by National Stock Exchange (NSE), brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises providing them faster access to the markets. It is alleged that some brokers in connivance with insiders manipulated the algorithm and the co-location facility to make windfall gains.

Earlier, capital markets regulator Sebi had penalised the NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narayan and two other officials for lapses in hiring at the senior level. Ravi Narain was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NSE from April 1994 till March 2013, while Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016.

Sebi observed that the NSE and its top administrators violated securities contract norms linked to the appointment of Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to the managing director.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, Pixabay