NSE Illegal Phone Tapping: ED Registers Case Against Sanjay Pandey Based On CBI FIR

In more trouble for former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the NSE illegal phone tapping case. This is based on the FIR filed by the CBI on a reference from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) officials. Apart from Pandey, former NSE managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and other officials have also been named as the accused. The 1986-batch IPS officer who retired on June 30 also served as acting Maharashtra Director General of Police from April 2021 to February 2022.

#BREAKING | ED steps in, files ECIR in NSE phone tapping case. Tune in here - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/1yY5a0j02c — Republic (@republic) July 14, 2022

CBI case against Sanjay Pandey

In March 2001, Sanjay Pandey incorporated a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd which conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when co-location irregularities allegedly took place. After Pandey quit as its director in May 2006, his son and mother took charge of the company. As per the CBI, the then top NSE management conspired with this firm to illegally tap the phones of its employees between 2009 and 2017. Maintaining that no permission for tapping phones was taken from the competent authority, it alleged that iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd received Rs.4.5 crore for this activity.

In pursuance of this case, the CBI conducted searches at 18 premises of the accused persons in Mumbai, Pune, Kota, Lucknow and Delhi. Sources revealed that payment receipts to the firm allegedly controlled by Pandey's family, voice samples and original transcripts of recordings, servers and two laptops containing evidence of phone tapping on 4 MTNL lines were recovered. The CBI and the ED are also probing the role of a top business journalist who purportedly helped this company in bagging the NSE contract.

NSE co-location scam

Ramkrishna was elevated as the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange on April 1, 2013, and resigned in December 2016. The alleged co-location scam came to light after a whistleblower wrote to the Securities and Exchange Board of India alleging that some brokers were getting preferential access through the co-location facility, early login and 'dark fiber'. As they could place their servers within the stock exchange premises giving them faster access to markets, they made windfall profits. In 2015, the SEBI launched a probe into this.

While the CBI filed a case pertaining to the co-location scam in 2018 itself, it widened the scope of its investigation after the SEBI fined Ramkrishna in February this year for violating securities contract rules in a case related to the appointment of Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to MD. While the former NSE CEO claimed that her decisions were guided by a mysterious 'Himalayan Yogi', the CBI has alleged that he was none other than Subramanian himself. Subramanian and Ramkrishna were arrested by the central agency in February and March respectively and have been denied bail until now.