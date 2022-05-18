Last Updated:

NSE Scam: Chitra Ramkrishna Moves Bail Plea In Delhi HC, Judge Recuses To Hear Matter

In the NSE scam case, Chitra Ramkrishna, on Wednesday, moved Delhi High Court seeking bail in the matter, while the judge recused to hear the same.

NSE scam

In a key development in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case, Chitra Ramkrishna, former managing director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSE, moved Delhi High Court seeking bail in the matter. The bench of Justice Talwant Singh, on Wednesday, recused to hear the matter. Chitra Ramkrishna has approached the Delhi HC challenging the trial court order denying her bail in the matter. 

On May 12, Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal of the trial court had refused to grant bail to Ramkrishna in the NSE scam, by saying, "Considering the gravity as well as the seriousness, enormity, and magnitude of the allegations against the accused persons, as discussed above, no ground for their bail is made out at this stage. Both the above bail applications stand dismissed."

The court added, "It appears that accused Chitra Ramkrishna prima facie seems to have been running the affairs of NSE akin to that of a private club; singer writer, Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan once said 'money doesn't take, it swears', which is a song of, 1964 song album 'It's Alright Ma I'm Only Bleeding', means that money not only has influence, but it has great influence, even a perverse influence on people."

"Financial world including The FIIs are waiting with bated breath for NSE to redeem itself, so that they can fly to this country for investment in droves, which is at present, a brilliant destination for investment. With regard to affairs of NSE at the relevant time, it would not be out of place to observe herein that there comes a time in a lifetime of an institution, where it finds itself at crossroads, then it should take a path which is a right path to restore its glory, rather than burying the skeletons, which may later turn into Frankenstein monsters," the trial court judge said. 

NSE Scam

Chitra Ramkrishna was ousted from National Stock Exchange in 2016 for her role in the co-location and Algo trading scam besides abuse of power. On February 17, 2022, the Income Tax department raided her and Anand Subramanian, following the SEBI report revealing that she was guided by a spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had penalized the NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, and two other officials for lapses in hiring at the senior level. Ravi Narain was the MD and CEO of NSE from April 1994 to March 2013, while Ramkrishna was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016.

SEBI observed that NSE and its top executives violated securities contract norms relating to the appointment of Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to the managing director.

