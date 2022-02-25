Last Updated:

NSE Scam: Ex-GOO Anand Subramanian Arrested By CBI From Chennai In Co-location Case

Days after questioning former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian, was arrested from Chennai by CBI on Thursday

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Anand Subramanian

IMAGE: PTI/Facebook


Days after questioning former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Anand Subramanian, was arrested from Chennai by CBI on Thursday night, in connection to the 'co-location' NSE case. The arrest was done in view of "fresh facts" emerging in a damning Sebi report, officials said on Friday. Subramanian was one of ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna's top advisors and was questioned regarding the identity of the mysterious 'Himalayan Baba' who guided the ex-NSE MD for over 20 years over key decisions. 

CBI arrests Anand Subramanian

Subramanian has been questioned consecutively for three days in Chennai about his role at the exchange, and how he landed as the group operating officer, besides his association with then MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. Along with this, the CBI team has also visited the SEBI office in Mumbai and collected certain documents in connection with the case. The NSE's forensic report had hinted that the Baba may be Subramanian, which has not been accepted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

READ | After Chitra Ramkrishna, CBI questions former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in co-location case

As per reports, many whistleblower emails were sent to SEBI in 2015 and 2016 regarding alleged abuse of the exchange's co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market. After SEBI received complaints on Subramanian's elevation, it initiated a probe into it. CBI has booked owner and promoter of OPG Securities Sanjay Gupta and others in connection to the co-location case. Ramakrishna and Subramanian resigned from the NSE in 2016 and the board let her resign without highlighting her 'grave financial irregularities'.

READ | CBI to quiz ex-NSE GOO Anand Subramanian to identify 'Baba' who guided Chitra Ramakrishna

Chitra Ramakrishna & the Yogic Baba

On February 17, the I-T department raided ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna and NSE group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian after the SEBI report revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE. The I-T dept was raiding her after allegations of  tax evasion and financial irregularities surfaced against her and passing internal information of NSE to the guru she referred as a 'Himalayan Baba'. SEBI has penalised Ramakrishna of Rs 3 crores and Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, Narain. The NSE has been barred from launching any new product for six months.

READ | CBI questions ex-NSE GOO Anand Subramanian in co-location scam involving Chitra Ramkrishna

In its 190-page report, SEBI highlighted how Anand Subramanian's appointment as NSE's CSO was influenced by emails from a 'yogi' in 2013, along with a compensation of Rs 1.3 crores. SEBI claimed that Ramakrishna and Subramanian ran a money-making scheme during their stint at NSE, highlighting Subramanian's continued elevations till he became GOO, with 'arbitrary and disproportionate' increase in his pay package. The NSE, based on a forensic investigation report of E&Y, claimed that the 'unknown Baba' was Subramanian, but SEBI has not accepted this.

READ | Govt looking into governance lapses that happened at NSE: Finance Minister
Tags: NSE Scam, CBI, Anand Subramanian
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND