NSG Units Deployed In Delhi's Dhaula Kuan After Police Nab ISIS Operative

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested ISIS operative Abdul Yusuf from the national capital. Following his arrest, authorities have deployed the National Security Guard (NSG) teams in the area where the ISIS operative was arrested after an exchange of fire. Police have also recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the operative.

NSG commandos deployed

In the aftermath of Abdul Yusuf's arrest, NSG commandos are present in Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area. Visuals tweeted out by ANI show commandos with sniffer dogs in the area from where the operative was arrested.

One ISIS operative was arrested from the site with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), earlier today by Delhi Police Special Cell. pic.twitter.com/wQvQXNykrR — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

