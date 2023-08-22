Nuh Violence Accused Shot In Leg During Encounter Gets Arrested

In a successful attempt to nab the accused involved in the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh violence, the crime branch team of the Nuh Police have arrested a resident of Dhidara village of Tauru town named Amir after a police encounter. This is the second encounter by the cops from Tauru district, which is located 16 kms away from the violence-hit district Nuh. Following the cross-firing that took place in the Silkho hills in Tauru, the accused was shot in the leg and is currently admitted to Nalhar Medical Hospital for treatment. The accused was in hiding in the Aravali range of Tauru town.

Nuh Police has recovered an illegal country-made pistol, a motorcycle and five cartridges from the possession of the accused. The police team led by Inspector Amit who is in charge of the Crime Branch of Investigation of Nuh along with his team was present at Adbar Chowk in search of the accused in the violence that happened on July 31st.

As per the police officials, the accused's son Hasam, was also involved in the firing along with his colleagues after looting weapons from the police officials. Upon receiving the information about the hidden weapons and motorcycles in the hilly regions of Aravali in Tauru district, the Nuh crime branch arrived at the spot. The accused reportedly fired upon the police officials with illegal weapons and in an attempt of self-defence, the police indulged in cross-firing, which led to the accused getting shot in the right leg.

In this regard, a case was registered under relevant sections at Sadar Tauru Police Station. An investigation is underway in the case. In the ongoing probe by the Haryana Police in Nuh violence, two accused were arrested in Tauru after an encounter on August 10. Two suspected rioters were arrested from Tauru after a brief encounter with police officials, in which one of the accused was injured. Police officials said that the duo was trying to flee on a bike, which fell after one of them was shot in the leg.

The police have registered a total of 61 FIRs in the Brij Mandal violence case whereas 280 people have been arrested. FIR against 12 people have been lodged for spreading rumours on social media in creating riots in Nuh and one has been arrested. The Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya has appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours.