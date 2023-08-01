Nuh Violence Escalates To Other Parts Of Haryana, Houses Torched In Gurugram

Amidst violence in Nuh, Haryana tensions have now started escalating in the other districts as well. On Tuesday, clashes intensified in the Kadarpur and Badshahpur areas of Gurugram where several house were put on fire. In sector 66 of Gurugram, atleast four eatery shops and scrap shops were set on fire by a group of over 200 men carrying bottles of petrol.

On Monday, a mosque in Gurugram was also attacked, which led to the death of one civilian and several others were left injured, which has taken the toll of the deaths in the violence to five. The mosque, Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57, was also torched and the fire fighting teams had to be called to bring the fire under control.

In view of the violence that occurred in several districts of Haryana, a high alert has been declared in Delhi. Police personnel's leaves have been canceled and forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. The decision by the authorities have been taken to ensure the security of the national capital.

What state's top jobs holders say

Meanwhile, a high level meeting was chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who reviewed the situation in Nuh with Home Minister Anil Vij.

Speaking about the incident, Chief Minister said, "This is an unfortunate incident. A yatra was being organised, during which some people conspired an attack on Yatris and police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this. Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh district and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places. Around 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been taken into custody. Strict actions will be taken against them. So far 5 people have lost their lives including two police officials. We will provide all possible assistance to them. I appeal to the common people to maintain peace in the district."

The state Home Minister alleged that the Nuh violence is a 'pre-planned conspiracy' while speaking to Republic TV. He said, "Paramilitary focres have been deployed. This is completely pre-planned consipracy as a mob can not gather in such a short span of time."

Curfew in Nuh district

A curfew has also been imposed in the Nuh district following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession.

However, in a fresh statement Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram stated, "In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted flag march as well...in Gurugram one death reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and 2-3 shops have been vandalised."