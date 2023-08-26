Nuh Violence: Family Of Accused Attack Police During Raid

Three policemen were injured after a few local villagers in Punhana area of Nuh, Haryana, attacked them during a raid carried out to apprehend one of the accused in the clashes that erupted in the area earlier this month, claiming six lives. The police team had gone to Singar village in Punhana (biggest village of the Nuh district) to nab an accused, named Irshad, involved in riots when they were attacked by the local villagers.

The attackers included the wife and family members of the suspect, said the DSP Punhana Ashok Kumar, informing that by mounting an attack, the mob successfully freed Irshad from police custody after he had been rounded off by the police team. The mob resorted to stone pelting and firing from country-made weapons from the terraces of residences, said police.

Sub-Inspector Vineet Kumar, Head Constable Amar Singh, and Constable Naveen sustained injuries in the incident and are currently receiving medical treatment, DSP Punhana said. To control the situation, additional forces were called upon. After which the police rounded off and detained nine people including three men and six women in the respective incident.

The Police has registered a case against three named persons and 15 other unknown people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Illegal Arms act which include 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 224, 225, 307.

Irshad has been accused of laying siege on a temple in Nuh during the violence last month. A Police team of 12 members was dispatched after it was confirmed that Irshad has been hiding in Singar village. As the mob freed him from Police custody, efforts are being made to arrest him.

Earlier, the police successfully apprehended Osama alias Pehalwan accused of causing communal disturbance during the violence. He was arrested during an encounter on August 24 near Ujina Canal drain. Another accused, Amir, was arrested from Aravali range of Tauru town.

To contain the situation, the Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in the communally charged Nuh till August 28. The decision was taken in view of the call for a 'Shobha Yatra'.