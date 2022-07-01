Nupur Sharma Case: SC Rebukes TV Channel; Says ‘should’ve Been A Case Against The Host’

The Supreme Court on Friday reprimanded a TV channel for hosting a debate on sub-judice issue, during which former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made controversial remarks against religious figures. The vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwal criticised the news channel for discussing a matter which is sub-judice.

The Court was hearing a plea filed by Sharma to transfer FIRs registered against her in different parts of the country to Delhi.

“What is the business of the TV channel to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?” asked Justice Surya Kant.

After Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh said that she has apologised for her remarks, the court said, "She should have gone to the TV and apologised to the nation."

When Singh mentioned that Nupur had merely responded to a question of the anchor, the bench said there should have been a case against the host then. “If there is a misuse of the debate, the first thing she should have done was to file an FIR against the anchor,” said Justice Kant.

To this, the lawyer pointed out that a debater had called the Shivling a fountain and not the anchor.

Nupur Sharma's loose tongue set country on fire: SC

During the hearing, the SC bench came down heavily on Nupur Sharma for “igniting emotions across the country” and "threatening national security." Observing that her "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire".

Referring to her direct approach to the Supreme Court, the judge said “the petition smacks of her arrogance, that the Magistrates of the country are too small for her”. “What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back-up power and (can) make any statement without respect to the law of the land,” added Justice Kant.

Sharma had made the remarks during a debate on on a certain television channel on May 27. The Supreme court allowed the former BJP leader to withdraw her petition with the liberty to pursue alternate remedies.