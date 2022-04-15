Last Updated:

Odisha: 1 Person Killed In Clash Between Villagers During Danda Yatra In Nayagarh

While 1 was killed while 4 others were injured during the violent clash between the people of Durgaprasad and Deulapali villages in the Danda Yatra in Odisha.

Ajay Sharma

One person was killed while many others were injured during the violent clash that took place between the people of Durgaprasad and Deulapali villages in the Danda Yatra in Nayagarh district of Odisha, police officials told on Thursday.

Processions from Nayagarah's Durgaprasad and Deulapali villages clashed at a Shiva temple in Sindhuria village, according to the police. The youths in the procession got into a heated quarrel, which quickly escalated into violence, over making room for each other. Police officials said that stones were pelted from both sides. "Altercation and exchange of heated arguments rose between both the villages, resulting in pelting of stones and physical assault," Umakant Malik, ASP Nayagarh said.

One dead in Odisha violence

Malik stated that the police were able to control the situation that happened during the Danda Yatra in Odisha's Nayagarh district. He said, "After the incident, one lady from Durgaprasad village, reported about the missing of his brother." The police immediately went on to search him and found him injured lying near a pond in Deulapali village, police stated. "Immediately police shifted him to DHS Nayagarh for a medical checkup and MO declared him dead there,' ASP Malik said.

Umakant Malik said that a case of murder has been registered at Nayagarh Police station. He also informed ANI that an investigation is still going on. "Sincere efforts are being taken to apprehend the accused persons," he said.

