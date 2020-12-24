Odisha: BJP Demands CBI Probe After SIT Claims 5-yr-old Was Killed And Then Raped

In the wake of the shocking revelations of the Odisha govt SIT into the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh in July, the BJP on Thursday, held a rally demanding a CBI probe into the case, accusing the BJD government of shielding the actual accused. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Odisha General Secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar alleged that Odisha Agriculture minister Arun Sahoo and his aide Babuli Nayak were involved in alleged 'organ trafficking' and 'money-laundering' in connection to the case. The BJP has said that the accused identified by the SIT chief Arun Bothra is a 'scapegoat' made to confess to rape and murder, to shield Nayak and Sahoo.

BJP: SIT shielding BJP minister & aide

"This is a case where a small child was brutally murdered, her body chopped to pieces, only a few strands of hair and skeleton remained - which was found on July 14. For four months the Nayagarh police did nothing, trying to shield the real culprit -Ganja mafia Babuli Nayak. He is being given protection by BJD minister Arun Sahoo. We have been saying that an SIT won't do, as the local police is trying to shield these two, for the past 5 months. The case is of organ trafficking, money laundering, inter-state gangs," said Samantasinghar.

She added, "The police is not taking cognizance of what the victims' parents are saying, but rather going by what the minister is saying - who himself is an accused. The accused (the 18-year-old arrested by SIT) has himself confessed to media that SIT chief Arun Botha had offered him Rs 5 Lakhs to accept that he had done the crime and as he was a juvenile, he will go scotfree like the Nirbhaya case. Botha does not have a police rank, he is chairman of OSRTC, When we raised this, the BJD govt backdated and gave him the rank of I-G crime. hence, we are asking for a CBI probe as the state police, SIT, DGP are trying to shield the minister Arun Sahoo. CM is also hand-in-glove with them."

What is the Nayagarh case?

A five-year-old girl had gone missing on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in the backyard of her house at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on July 23. The girl’s parents had named Babuli Nayak, a loyalist of the State’s Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, as the main accused and lodged a complaint against his name. With no action being taken, the parents tried to self-immolate themselves in front of the Assembly in Bhubaneswar, leading to the state constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in November end.

After interrogating Nayak, SIT Chief Arun Botha arrested an 18-year-old as the main accused, stating that he had raped the 5-year-old after strangling her to death. Claiming that the accused was 'addicted to child pornography' and 'strangled the girl to death as she resisted rape' and then 'had sex with her body'. Both the accused's family and the child's parents rejected the SIT's claim, stating that the arrested youth was 'innocent', accusing Botha of forcing a confession out of the 18-year-old. The SIT has claimed that the accused's younger sister happened to be a close friend of the victim who used to visit his home to eat berries and had allegedly visited his house when others were not at home. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has maintained that the police probe into the case was "severely flawed" with "glaring defects".

(With PTI inputs)