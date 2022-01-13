Odisha: Brown Sugar Worth Rs 32 Lakh Seized, 1 Arrested

Brown sugar worth Rs 32 lakh was seized and a suspected drugs dealer was arrested in Odisha's Khurda town, police said on Thursday.

The arrest was made from outside Haladia College on Wednesday, they said.

The accused, arrested last year in another drugs case, recently got out on bail, they added.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the police, which made the arrest, allegedly found 310 gram of brown sugar with him.

A case has been lodged and further investigations are underway, police said.

