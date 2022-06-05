Odisha: BSF Recovers Tiffin IED, 89 Kg Gelatin Sticks From Village In Malkangiri

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered an Improvised explosive device (IED) from the foothills of Bejangiwada village in the Malkangiri district of Odisha on Saturday. At least four bags of Gelatin sticks weighing 89 kgs were also recovered from a rocky crevice near the Tekguda and Dulagandi village, under the Kalimela police station of Malkangiri.

"Based on a specific input, on June 4, an operation was launched in Bejangiwada RF, the general area of Bodigetta and MPV -21, in AP-OD border. The Joint Operation Party of BSF and District Police Malkangiri, while searching the area in the foothills of the Bejangiwada RF, recovered 1 unarmed Tiffin IED and 4 bags of Gelatin sticks (Total no of Gelatin=736, Weight=89 Kg)," said a statement released by the BSF.

The Force further stated that the troops in the area are constantly searching for such hideouts in the Bejangiwada RF and other nearby forest areas.

"Security forces in the region are alert and always in service of the local inhabitants. This effort would certainly demotivate the Maoist sympathizers and enhance public support for the security forces.

BSF thwarts terror bid in Malkangiri

While Kalimela was once a hotbed for Maoists, Bejangiwada RF used to be the hideout of the Maoists and their sympathizers. They used to hide IEDs, explosives and other related materials in these areas, which they generally use to target Security Forces operating in the region, said the statement.

Earlier in January this year, the newly established Company Operating Base (COB) of Border Security Force (BSF) in Ghanabera had recovered a Maoist dump along with 5 IEDs and other related items in Odisha's Malkangiri.

The IED bombs were recovered adjacent to foot tracks connecting the villages of Sadaram and Bhajaguda. The BSF foiled a terror attempt that targeted the operating troops in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district.

(With inputs from ANI)