Odisha: Centre Excise Dept Seizes 100 Kg Silver Bricks, Rs 10L Cash From Car In Cuttack

In a successful operation, the centre excise department of Odisha seized 100 kilograms of silver bricks and Rs 10 lakh during vehicle checking for narcotics in Cuttack on Thursday.

According to officials, the vehicle was intercepted on a tip-off that there would be an attempt to smuggle drugs through the toll gate.

After getting information, GST officials were called by the centre excise department on the spot. Two including the driver of the car have been detained by the Excise officials.

According to excise officials, Dilip Mandal and Atulya Pal of Kolkata were on their way from Ganjam’s Aska to Kharagpur in West Bengal in a white SUV when they were intercepted at the NHAI tollgate at Tangi in the Cuttack district.

An investigation has been initiated by the GST officials into the matter. As the interrogation with the drivers is underway, further details are awaited.

Image: Twitter@ANI