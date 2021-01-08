Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Receives Anonymous Threat Letter; Sender Cautions CM To Be Aware

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday received an anonymous letter claiming that a conspiracy has been hatched to eliminate him, following which the state government ordered an enquiry into the matter. According to sources, the letter addressed to Odisha CM was sent to his residence. The letter claimed that contract killers armed with sophisticated firearms may attack him anytime.

The anonymous letter written in English said, "I would like to inform that some contract killers (illegible)...to kill you. These contact killers are professional criminals. These contact killers are equipped with latest weapons like AK_47, semi-automatic pistol. These criminals may attack you anytime."

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik receives anonymous letter

The letter sent to Patnaik also mentioned that he can be killed anytime, so he should be aware. 'Weapons required for the purpose have been brought to the state," it added. Outlining further details of the threat to CM's life, the letter said that the mastermind of the conspiracy lives in Nagpur.

Following the receipt of the letter on January 5, Special Secretary (Home) Dr Santosh Bala asked the state's director general of police, director-general of intelligence and the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar to enquire into the matter. Bala also said that the security of the Chief Minister at his residence, the secretariat as well as during journey to various places may be assessed and tightened.

(With PTI inputs)