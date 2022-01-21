Odisha Court Sentences Man To 10 Years RI For Raping Minor Girl

A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old tribal man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

The court of Fast Track Court Judge cum ADJ, Phulbani, Bhaskar Chandra Sahu, also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Mukund Mallick, and if he fails to pay the amount, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months.

The penalty amount will be given to the girl as compensation.

The incident had taken place on November 16, 2016 when the class 7 student was returning home. The convict had dragged her to a secluded place and raped her.

The convict was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

A total of 14 witnesses were examined in the case, Special Public Prosecutor Banamali Behera said.

