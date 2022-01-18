Odisha court sentences two to 20 years RI for raping tribal woman

Baripda (Odisha), Jan 18 (PTI) A local court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping of a 55-year-old tribal woman in 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rairangpur, Deepak Kumar, also ordered the duo to pay a penalty of Rs 20,000 each as compensation.

Ajit Kumar Giri (35) and Balaram Naik (25), residents of village Langalsila under Badampahar Police Station, had raped the woman at an under-construction house in December 2017.

The court passed the judgement on Monday based on the victim’s statement, medical reports and accounts of 15 witnesses, Additional Public Procecutor Pankaj Das said. PTI CORR AAM RBT RBT

