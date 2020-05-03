Odisha Classifies Depts Into Critical & Partially Critical Amid Phase 3 Of Lockdown

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Odisha government has decided that it will classify its different departments into two broad categories, namely Critical and Partially Critical. The decision has been taken for better management of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

As per the official orders released by the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department, the state government has classified 15 departments under the Critical category. These departments will work with up to 50 percent of officers/staff strength on a roster basis in order to attend essential work during the lockdown period.

The rest of the departments have been classified as Partially Critical in which, up to50 per cent of officers/staff will attend the office on a roster basis. The administrative department will decide about the scale of operations in the field offices with respect to the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Government of India.

The departments that are classified as Critical are Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Commerce & Transport, Finance Department, Co-operation, Excise, F & ARD, FS & CW, GA & PG, Housing & Urban Development, Health & Family Welfare, Home Department, Labour & ESI, PR & DW, R & DM and Steel & Mines.

These classifications are said to be effective from May 4 till the end of phase 3 of the extended lockdown which will go on till May 17. Phase 2 of the extended lockdown will end on May 3. The MHA announced phase 3 of the extension with more relaxations on May 1, along with a list of Red, Orange and Green Zones across the country. The relaxations, however, will not be effective on Red Zones.

With 56 people cured of the disease and one death due to the virus, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 100.