Odisha: Headmaster Gets One-year Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing Students

A court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Thursday sentenced the headmaster of a high school to one year's imprisonment for sexually harassing two girl students of his institute seven years ago.

Phulbani special POCSO judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Ladu Kishore Sahu.

The headmaster had asked the two students to come to his house for some work in January 2015 and sexually harassed them.

An FIR was registered against him at the Belghar police station under various sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

