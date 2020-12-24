Odisha Horror: 5-yr-old Victim's Kin Seek CBI Probe; Allege 'SIT Shielding True Culprit'

With the BJP alleging a cover-up in the rape and murder of a 5-year-old in Odisha's Nayagarh, the victim's parents too demanded a CBI probe into the case. Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, the child's father claimed that his daughter's heart, kidney and eyes were stolen by Babuli Nayak - who was allegedly involved in organ trafficking. He also said that the arrested accused - an 18-year-old was being forced to admit to the crime, under pressure by the BJD govt-appointed SIT.

Family: 'Her organs were stolen'

"The SIT chief offered Rs 5 lakhs and told that he (accused) should accept the crime and as he is from a Dalit family, he will get away with this. He has said this in the media. They took his forensic samples on that day and since then have framed him in that case," he said.

He added, "Our daughter was kidnapped by Babuli Nayak on July 14 at around 10:00 AM, and sold her organs away. Babuli Nayak is involved in an organ-smuggling racket. He had used goons to beat me up too and told me to leave this village. Arun Sahoo - who is the Agriculture minister - has put political pressure on police, SIT to cover up the case. My daughter's heart, eyes, kidney were stolen. Only her skull and some bones from the site. We want CBI to probe this case for our daughter."

Odisha: BJP demands CBI probe after SIT claims 5-yr-old was killed and then raped

What is the Nayagarh case?

A five-year-old girl had gone missing on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in the backyard of her house at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on July 23. The girl’s parents had named Babuli Nayak, a loyalist of the State’s Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, as the main accused and lodged a complaint against his name. With no action being taken, the parents tried to self-immolate themselves in front of the Assembly in Bhubaneswar, leading to the state constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in November end.

BJP's Sambit Patra alleges Odisha govt shielding accused in horrific Pari murder-rape case

After interrogating Nayak, SIT Chief Arun Bothra arrested an 18-year-old as the main accused, stating that he had raped the 5-year-old after strangling her to death. Claiming that the accused was 'addicted to child pornography' and 'strangled the girl to death as she resisted rape' and then 'had sex with her body'. Both the accused's family and the child's parents rejected the SIT's claim, stating that the arrested youth was 'innocent', accusing Botha of forcing a confession out of the 18-year-old. The SIT has claimed that the accused's younger sister happened to be a close friend of the victim who used to visit his home to eat berries and had allegedly visited his house when others were not at home. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has maintained that the police probe into the case was "severely flawed" with "glaring defects".

