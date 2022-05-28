Odisha: Illegal Fetus Sex Detection Racket Raided In Berhampur; 13 Arrested

Berhampur Police raided an illegal fetus sex detection network on Friday, arresting 13 people in the case, including the main offender and an ASHA worker.

The Berhampur Police team stormed the house-cum-clinic managed by Durga Prasad Nayak at around 12.30 pm on Thursday, based on valid information of illegal sex determination ultrasound tests being conducted using an ultrasound machine at Ananda Nagar, Ankuli.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police Sarvana Vivek M. said, “13 accused have been arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket to determine whether fetus of pregnant women was male or female. On detecting a fetus as female, they would arrange for an abortion. The main accused has been running this centre for the past few years.”

Foetus sex detection racket busted

The accused have been identified as Durga Prasad Nayak aged 41, Akshaya Dalai aged 24, Hari Mohana Dalai aged 42 Rina Pradhan aged 40 of Ashakarmi in CHC, Kholikote, and Rabindranath Satpathy aged 39 of Sri Durga Pathology.

Other accused include 38-year-old Kali Charan Bisoyi of Nirnay Diagnostic and Research Centre, Bhabanagar Chhak, Susant Kumar Nanda aged 40 of Sai Krupa Seva Sadan Nursing Home, a 60-year-old Padma Charan Bhuyan 60 of Jagannath Clinic, Sibaram Pradhan, a 37-year-old of Josoda Nursing Home, a 30-year-old Sumanta Kumar Pradhan of Mrutyunjaya Hospital, Dhabaleswar Nayak aged 51, Mailapuri Sujata aged 49 of Smart Hospital and Subash Ch Raut aged 48 of Ralaba.

Reportedly, One LOGIQ-e Ultrasound machine with ultrasound probes and connector, one Laminated LOGIQ Book XP Ultrasound machine, and Ultrasound transmission gel used for Ultrasound, Rs 18,200 in cash, and one mobile phone were also seized by the Berhampur police.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M. said, “Portable ultrasound machine which is banned in India since 2005 has been recovered from the prime accused who was running this racket with the involvement of lab owners, hospital owners, and others.”

On the first floor of the building, the accused was conducting sex selection, and eleven pregnant women were present. According to the authorities, two pieces of ultrasound equipment with probes as well as other items were seized.

According to the authorities, Durga Prasad Nayak has been operating the illegal sex selection centre without a license for more than two-three years and illegally uses the seized ultrasound machine to detect the sex of pregnant women's fetuses.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, “all the accused have been arrested and are being forwarded to court today and a further investigation is underway.”