Odisha: Minor Girl Jumps Off School Building To Escape Rape Attempt; Five Accused Detained

In a horrific turn of events, a minor girl from Odisha's Jajpur district was forced to jump from the roof of a school building in order to escape a rape attempt by a group of men. The incident took place on Sunday when the girl, along with her brother, took shelter in the school due to heavy rains.

As per police, the girl has suffered critical injuries after jumping off the roof and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kalinga Nagar. Also, five people have been arrested by the police in connection to the case.

The girl who is a resident of the Keonjhar district of Odisha was going to her sister's place with her brother in Sukinda Chromite valley when they got stuck due to heavy rainfall, the police said on Monday. "When they alighted from a bus, there was heavy rain in the area and a group of men suggested that they stay the night at the school building and go to their destination when the rain stops. They accepted their suggestion and took shelter there", they added.

However, the five men later returned late in the night and started thrashing up the brother and chased him away. However, when they tried to rape the girl, she ran to the roof of the school building and jumped from there critically injuring herself. The brother also screamed for help following which the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. A police team immediately reached the spot and admitted the injured girl to the hospital after rescuing her.

An investigation was also initiated into the matter and on the basis of the victim's brother, the five men were later detained. “Based on the statement of the victim’s brother, all five people have been detained. Interrogation is underway,” said PB Rout, IIC of Kalinga Nagar police station.

In a similar incident that took place earlier in the month of May, a 26-year-old woman also jumped from the first floor of a building in Ludhiana to save herself from getting raped by a man. While she suffered serious injuries after jumping, she was immediately rushed to the hospital.

(With inputs from PTI; Image: PTI/Shutterstock)