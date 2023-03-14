Cough Syrup Racket Busted In Odisha, Police Nab 35 Alleged To Be Part Of Syrup Mafia

Amid reports of alleged links between the deaths of children in Gambia and Uzbekistan from consuming cough syrups manufactured in India, police in Odisha busted an inter-state cough syrup syndicate and arrested 35 suspected members of the group under its 'Mission Cough Syrup' drive.

The Bolangir police in Odisha informed that 'Eskuf' cough syrup bottles, worth Rs 35 lakh were seized from the people arrested under the drive.

Interstate cough syrup racket busted

The police claimed they dismantled a racket involving multiple states under 'Mission Cough Syrup' drive on Sunday, under which Sana Negi and Prashant Kheti were identified as the key conspirators.

The racket is claimed to have been the largest such conspiracy unravelled by the Bolangir police thus far. Bolangir SP Nitin Kushalkar stated that based on the local and technical intelligence gathered during the investigation, the police unearthed the entire supply chain of the cough syrup syndicate, which involved procurement, distribution and selling of the Eskuf Syrup in Bolangir and the nearby districts and dismantled the the entire network and nexus from the city to West Bengal.

Recoveries made by police

The police in a statement listed down the seizures made. "During the operation, the police also seized one country made pistol, a vehicle, two pick-up vans, one vehicle, two motorcycles, Rs 7,500 in cash, 17 mobile phones, gold ornaments and other articles. An amount of Rs. 2 crores belonging to the supplier company, M/s. Daffodil Drugs Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata, was also frozen," SP Kushalkar said.

Their strategy was to pool and distribute the cough syrup during the wee hours, especially 3am - 5am period. "The modus operandi of the cough syrup mafia is to collect and distribute them in the wee hours, mostly 3 am, 4 am and 5 am. This is why the police had to work round the clock to bust the racket. Prashant Kheti has been arrested and Sana Negi will soon be caught," the SP informed.

Cough syrup deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan

Notably the World Health Organisation linked the deaths of many children in Gambia in October to the four ‘substandard cough syrups’ produced by India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Additionally, earlier in January, the WHO warned against the use of two “substandard” cough syrups manufactured by Marion Biotech that has been linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

In the wake of the alleged incidents of spurious cough syrup coming to light, Maharashtra government cancelled the licenses of six manufacturers of cough syrups in the state. The Noida police also arrested three people from the company accused for manufacturing cough syrups that caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.