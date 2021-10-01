Odisha Police issues guidelines for storing explosives

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) The Odisha Police has issued guidelines for safely storing seized explosives after a recent blast ripped through a police station in Puri district.

As per the guidelines issued by the Crime Branch on September 29, explosives, corrosive substances and inflammable materials should not be ordinarily kept in ‘malkhana’ or storerooms in police stations.

In unavoidable circumstances, the explosives can be kept in storerooms only after examination by bomb disposal squad or other specialised agencies.

If the explosives are not safe for storage in storerooms, those should be defused, the order said.

The superintendents of police were told to instruct the sub-divisional police officers and deputy superintendents of police to visit police station storerooms under their jurisdiction on October 5 and take necessary steps to ensure safety.

A massive explosion severely damaged the building of Balanga police station on Monday night. PTI HMB ACD ACD

