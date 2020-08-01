Odisha Police Seize Over 1000 Kg Of Cannabis In Gajapati District; Two Arrested

Police on Friday seized over 1,000 kilograms of cannabis and arrested two persons in Gajapati district of Odisha.

About 1,056 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh was seized from a truck carrying onions, said police. According to the police, the two accused were going to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi from Udayagiri area of the district.

The accused have been identified as Nikil Kumar and Anurag Kumar, and a case has been registered against them while the further probe into the incident is underway.

In a similar incident in July, twelve people were arrested in Bihar and Jharkhand with over 1,655 kg of cannabis was seized from them by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The contraband was seized from trucks plying with a national permit and other vehicles, and in one instance, cannabis was concealed inside peanut bags, officials in the central anti-narcotics agency said.

The incident also had its connection to Odisha as the NCB Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malhotra had then said in a statement that the team acted on intelligence inputs of a large quantity of cannabis being transported from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border to Bihar and Jharkhand. The Patna zonal unit then seized the cache on July 15-16.

Malhotra said that a total of 1,655 kg of cannabis was seized in two operations conducted by the NCB in Bihar and Jharkhand and 12 people were arrested.

The busting of this drug network, operating out of Odisha, will prove to be a major achievement in combating the menace of cannabis smuggling, not only this region but will be a blow to such networks operating all over the country, he had then said.

