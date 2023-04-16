Odisha: Sambalpur Is Coming Back To Normalcy; Curfew Relaxed

The situation in violence-hit Sambalpur town in Odisha is limping back to normalcy with no report of any untoward incident being reported since Friday, officials said.

Various competitive examinations were held peacefully in the city on Sunday, though the curfew is still imposed there and suspension of internet services is yet to be lifted.

The police have arrested 79 people for their alleged involvement in the violence in Sambalpur city during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, officials said Sunday.

The district administration decided to further relax the curfew as the situation has improved.

The restrictions due to curfew will be relaxed from 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 3.30 pm to 6 pm from Monday, providing more window period for people to go out of their homes for their daily activities.

Earlier, the relaxation period was from 8 am to 11 am and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm, the official said.

“We are optimistic that the curfew may be lifted in two to three days,” DGP Sunil K Bansal said after reviewing the situation.

Meanwhile, after reviewing the situation in Sambalpur, Additional Chief Secretary, revenue and disaster management, Satyabrata Sahu, told reporters that no untoward incident reported since Friday night.

Sahu said around 3,000 candidates appeared for different examinations held at various centres in the city on Sunday due to the efforts of the administration.

“The smooth and peaceful conduct of the examinations indicated normalcy of the situation,” he said.

However, a report of looting of a fruit stall at Ainthapalli Chhak under Town Police Station jurisdiction was received in the evening. The police were verifying the authenticity of the incident, a district official said.

Sambalpur Collector, Ananya Das, said that people have been cooperating with the district administration.

Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar told reporters that 79 people were arrested so far in connection with the violence.

“While 26 people were arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident on April 12 during a motorbike rally, 53 others have been taken into custody for violence and arson during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 14,” Gangadhar said.

Replying to a question, the SP said, “It appears that the violence was pre-planned. More arrests will be made.” The state government has suspended internet services in Sambalpur district till 10 am on April 17, the SP said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh accused the BJD government of adopting an “appeasement policy” while dealing with the case.

“The government is shielding some people involved in the violence,” he alleged.

Countering him, BJD leader and MLA Amar Satpathy said the government has taken action as per the law.