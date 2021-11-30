Odisha-WB Police Seize Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 30 Lakh

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police with the help of its West Bengal counterpart have seized 390 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 30 lakh during a raid at the residence of a drug peddler in Murshidabad district.

The STF in a statement said that the Odisha and West Bengal police Monday conducted a raid jointly at Lalgola, Murshidabad in the house of interstate drug peddler identified as Ismail Sk under Chamakpur Police Station.

A case has been registered NDPS Act, 1985.

"During the raid, the drug peddler managed to escape from the house. However, during house search, Brown sugar weighing 390 gm and other incriminating materials were recovered from his bedroom and seized," the statement said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)