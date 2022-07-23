Official arrested while accepting bribe from shop owner

Latur (Maha), Jul 22 (PTI) An official of the agriculture department has been arrested here by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a fertilizer shop owner, police said.

District quality control inspector Vilas Miskin (50) was caught red-handed while taking Rs 15,000 on Thursday morning, said an ACB official.

He had sought bribe from the complainant for not taking action against him for alleged violation of rules, the ACB official said. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK