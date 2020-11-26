On 71st Constitutional Day, Justice Chandrachud Shows The Way On Fundamental Rights

Speaking at a conference on the occasion of 71st Constitution Day, Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud stated that the constitutional rights and liberties of the citizens of the country are of paramount importance. He called for the intervention of the Supreme Court in cases where evidence suggests deprivation of constitutional or fundamental rights.

Justice Chandrachud stated that in cases and controversies brought to the court evidencing a deprivation of Constitutional and legal rights, the Supreme Court of India has not just the power, but the mandate to interfere. Justice Chandrachud was speaking at the Jindal Global Virtual Conference on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Justice Chandrachud (61) would become the Chief Justice of India on November 9, 2022 and remain in office till November 10, 2024.