In a shocking incident, senior TDP leader Polnati Seshagiri Rao has been brutally attacked on Thursday with a sickle by an unidentified man. The incident, which was caught on tape, took place at Sheshagiri's residence in Tuni city in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district. According to sources, the TDP leader received some serious injuries on his hand and neck while he was trying to defend himself during the attack.

In the CCTV footage accessed, the attacker came in an attire of a sadhu and was wearing the sacred Deeksha mala. The unidentified assailant then attempted to stab Seshagiri Rao twice in the neck with the sickle. Soon after attacking the TDP leader, the accused was seen running from the spot. Soon after the TDP leader was attacked, he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital by his family members.

According to police officials, an investigation has been launched into the matter and four teams have been formed to nab the accused. The police is trying to identify the attacker based on the CCTV footage. As per the sources, a case has been registered into the matter under section 307 (intention to kill) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

TDP leader Chennupati Gandhi attacked

Earlier in September this year, former corporate and TDP leader Chennupati Gandhi was attacked in an assassination bid. He suffered severe eye injuries in the attack. However, soon after the attack, the TDP leader alleged that the attack was planned by YSRCP leaders in Vijayawada. His party leaders also staged a protest demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Following this, Leader of the Opposition and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu also condemned the attack on his party leader Chennupati Gandhi.