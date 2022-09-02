Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday declined to comment on the delay in arresting Shivamurthy Sharanaru, the chief pontiff, who is accused of sexually assaulting minors.

"I've already said everything will be done according to the law. At this juncture, it is not right to comment on the allegations. Let the law will take its course," he told media persons when enquired about the arrest of the Murugha Mutt seer. He however maintained that the government has "given free hand to the police and they are doing their job".

The Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested Shivamurthy Sharanaru, days after a case was registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

On Friday, the seer was shifted to a district hospital after he complained of chest pain. He is likely to be shifted to Bengaluru's Jayadeva Hospital. The seer was shifted to the ICU after his medical check-up was done at the hospital amid huge security arrangements.

Shivamurthy was accused of sexual assault by two minor girls, who were staying in one of the hostels administered by the mutt. While the allegations on which the seer was booked mandated his arrest, the police waited till the last moment, even as he continued to garner support from politicians.

The reason behind this is alleged to be the electoral significance of the Lingayat community, which it appears no politicians want to run afoul of before next year's polls.

What are the allegations against the Karnataka seer?

On August 26, a case of sexual assault on children was registered against the chief pontiff by two young girls, who were staying in a hostel administered by the mutt. The two female students had approached 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a city-based women's comfort and children's residential centre, and complained about the incident.

Based on the NGO's complaint, the Mysuru city police registered a case under the POCSO Act and FIR was registered against five people including Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. After being booked, the accused seer held a briefing where he downplayed the charges as 'conspiracy'. He also received a lot of support from politicians, including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.