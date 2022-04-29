In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi Zone, seized 50 Kg of high-quality heroin, 47 Kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakh of drug money in cash, cash counting machines, and other incriminating material from residential premises in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, April 27. Following this, NCB chief SN Pradhan, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, revealed that the rapid rise in illegal trafficking has connections with Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries in the middle east.

NCB Director General SN Pradhan spoke to Republic TV and revealed that the major crackdown on drugs carried out in the country was with the help of more central agencies that are probing the drug problem. The NCB chief further informed that the lead to the Shaheen Bagh drug crackdown was attained by linking many drug hauls in the country. He informed that the probe has shown the drug network flowing far and wide in the country.

Network has strategic interests to harm India: NCB chief

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV about the drug network in the country, the NCB chief said, “It is a big network. The syndicate works both for commercial interest and for the strategic interests of other countries to harm India. We have busted the racket, but there will be more to come.” The NCB chief further mentioned that the probe looking into it has also been monitoring this for a very long time. He stated that apart from NCB, more central agencies are also probing the network links in parts of the country.

“The entire drug network is searched upon intensively,” NCB chief SN Pradhan said while speaking to Republic TV. “The bust has connections with the recent Attari seizure and also the Kandla port seizure by DRI. It is a mega racket with multiple agents involved. The person who has been arrested in connection with the Shaheen Bagh bust has been doing this for a long time and he is part of a bigger network,” the agency head said.

Speaking about the further investigation in the case, NCB chief Pradhan said that the agency has already put several locations down to probe. “Muzaffarabad is already under the radar. There will be more places in and outside Delhi and states like Haryana, Uttarakhand and other places will be involved in the probe,” the chief said. The agency head also noted that the agency couldn’t put a limit on the “wide” network with the current probe.

Narco-terror link can't be ruled out: NCB chief

While responding to a query about a lump sum of cash being found in the bust, the NCB chief said that they will involve other agencies to probe the terror angle in the case. The NCB on Wednesday recovered over Rs 30 lakhs during the drug bust in Shaheen Bagh. He then stated that the narco-terror link in the case couldn’t be ruled out. NCB chief Pradhan further went on to raise concern over the seizure, noting that it happened inside the mainland and said that the agency will probe how the huge consignments of drugs made their way to the country.

The NCB chief then mentioned the seizure of chemicals and other substances used to spike the pure heroin. He said that a consignment of 50kg was being spiked using such chemicals and was being turned into multiple packets for profits by the network at work. Speaking to Republic TV, he further reiterated that the probe agency will bust more people and rackets in the coming days with links to the drug pedalling network in the country.

NCB links Afghanistan's Taliban government over Shaheen Bagh drug bust

Earlier on Wednesday, SN Pradhan, while speaking to Republic about the bust had slammed the Taliban government in Afghanistan for the drug network’s growth in the country. “Its roots are very deep and this is part of an international syndicate and a racket where multiple agencies, including other nations, are involved. Recently, Afghanistan's Taliban government announced a ban on cultivation. But in anticipation of the ban, there seems to be a rise in exports and illegal trafficking outside. That is how we have been doing our homework."

"There is a very simple economy behind this drug trade and that simple economy is also a sinister economy. They feed the demanding side and there is supply pressure. We must realise that the stock has piled up in Afghanistan and there are tons of heroin that have to go somewhere. There is demand in the South Asia region, including in the Indian market. So they want to somehow push it," he had added while speaking after the drug bust in Delhi.

