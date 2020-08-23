On Tape: Cooper Hospital Mortuary Attendant Says Mumbai Police Brought Rhea Inside

The mortuary attendant at Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was performed, has stated that Mumbai Police helped Rhea Chakraborty and her family see SSR’s body. In a sting operation by Republic TV, the attendant named Raorane said the police is always present when the body is shown and that only family members are permitted to see the body. He also stated that he was 'not present' that day, but his signatures on the documents were as per 'instructions from the doctors.'

Mortuary attendant at Cooper Hospital stung

The mortuary attendant Raorane in the sting operation was asked about earlier saying that he did not see the condition of the body and then if an entry register was maintained for people coming here. He replied, "There is no entry as such. You can get more details regarding this from our senior, he’ll come in a while.”

About the maintenance of a register, he then said, “Not of people coming entering but of the bodies coming in.”

When probed about his statement earlier that Rhea Chakraborty had entered from the back gate, he replied, “I was not present that day.”

On being questioned then how his signature could be on the post-mortem papers, “It’s my signature but the instructions are from the doctors," Raorane said.

When the reporter asked, “This means that when people came on 15th (June), there was no entry done in the register?” “No, police is there. We do not do anything,” he responded.

“This means when Rhea and Showik Chakraborty entered, police got them in? The reporter asked. “Yes, police got them inside,” was Raorane's response.

On being asked who apart from family, can enter the mortuary, Raorane said, “No, we don’t permit anybody, only family and relatives are permitted to see the body. Police is always present when the family sees the body."

Raorane refused to give more details and kept saying, “Sir will come anytime now, he will provide you with all details you are looking for.”

The Cooper hospital has been in the centre of the controversy in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Questions were raised on why the hospital, which is run by the Shiv Sena-led BMC, for post-mortem, when more hospitals were around Bandra, the area he lived in. Sandip Ssingh, who performed the documentation for Sushant’s body, and his conduct too has been a subject of controversy. The CBI, that has taken over the case, also were not satisfied with the responses at Cooper Hospital, as per sources.

The mortuary attendant’s statement come in the wake of statements from an eyewitness, Surjeet Singh Rathore, who claimed he had shown the body to Rhea, and she then said, 'sorry babu.'

